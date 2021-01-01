From pawnova
Pawnova Convertible Sectional, L-Shaped Couch Soft Seat and Modern Linen Fabric for Small Space, Living Room Sofa with Comfortable Backrest, Beige
Advertisement
Spacious and Comfortable: The L-shaped sofa has enough seats to sit 3-4 people. Soft seat and back rest can offer an excellent usage experience for you. You can put it in your living room to enjoy watching TV with your family or friends. High Quality: Sectional sofa adopts strong wood and durable linen fabric to manufacture the sofa, it can be used longer time. And enough padded make the sofa is so soft, you will not feel hard when you sit or lie. Easy To Assemble: We will provide you with complete installation tool kit and detailed installation instructions that can help you assemble the sofa easily and quickly in 20 minutes. Suitable for Small Space: The sectional sofa is a good choice for small space, because you can adjust the shape to match your living room, bedroom, study or your apartment. Friendly Design&Remind: The ottoman can be moved to either side of the sofa, it just depends on your need. You can decide how to place the soft ottoman. The item will be shipped in two boxes, so if you only receive one box, pls be patient for the other box that is on the way to your home.