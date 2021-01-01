Convertible Modular Sectional Sofa with Ottomans, Dark Grey Color

Advertisement
?Spacious Furniture?Sturdy solid wood frame, linen fabric, filled with high-density sponge, making this sectional sofa beautiful and comfort, it can be perfectly matched with your apartment, house or conference room. Modular Sofa?Not just a U-shaped sofa, the every seat can be moved and re-matched. For convenience and need you also can move and assemble any module, this is the charm of the modular sectional sofa! Hidden Surprises?Bonus storage function under each seat of the couch. It is not only a holy place for children 's toys, but also can store blankets and remote control to make the room look neat and clean. Durable Couch? Our modular sectional sofa is based on a solid hardwood frame with durable memory foam cushions built into the fabric, Plastic black legs perfectly support the entire sofa and can be used for many years.