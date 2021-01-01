From s/w/f
Convertible Halter Maxi Dress By S/W/F in Blue Size S
Advertisement
One word: speechless. This ethereal maxi dress is a stunner, complete with a shirred bodice and sweetheart neckline that lend it an elegant finish. Whether worn as a halter dress or as a strapless gown, it's a must-have for your next soiree. About S/W/F Designed for strong, passionate women, S/W/F melds elegance and sophistication with an air of easygoing, bohemian-inspired charm. Under the leadership of designer Desiree Deravi, S/W/F garments are thoughtfully crafted with an eye to eco-friendly detail think hand-dyed finishes and plant-based fibers to help decrease their environmental impact. The result? Streamlined, consciously crafted silhouettes that take you from a morning at home to a night on the town with ease.