Convertible Folding Futon Sofa Bed And Sleepers Sectional Recliner Couch Sofabed For Living Room

Product Description: Weight & Dimension: Overall Size (loveseat +chaise ): 94.09"L*60.24"W*29.92"H; Sleeper Size: 94.09"L*65.35"W*14.17"H; Seat Height: 14.17"H; Carton Size and Weight for Loveseat:66.54"L*38.19"W*6.69"H / 56.44lbs; Carton Size and Weight for Chaise: 66.54"L*29.53"W*6.69"H / 45.75lbs.Specifications: Product Type: Sectional sofabed; Orientation: Reversible; Number of Pieces: 2 pc; Upholstery Material: Fabric; Upholstery Colour: Black; Frame Material: Solid + Manufactured Wood; Seat & Back Fill Material: Foam; Seat Construction: Solid wood + Sinuous Spring; Leg Material & Color: Metal Legs / Chrome; Assemble Required: Yes; Product Care: Damp cloth with a light, water-based cleaner with no detergents. Notes: Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.