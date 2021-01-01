Convection Oven Cookbook: Recipes for Delicious, Crispy and Healthy Meals for Beginners and Advanced Sophie Banks Author

● 55% OFF for Bookstores! NOW at $ 33.95 instead of 44,95$ ● If you have been looking for some easy, quick, and delicious recipes to prepare, then be sure that your clients find this cookbook immensely useful! A convection oven is a fan-assisted oven that is somewhat similar to a traditional oven. It has a built-in heating element and the fan circulates the air in the cooking chamber. The fan reduces the thickness of the stationary thermal boundary layer, which works as an insulator and decreases the amount of heat that reaches the food. Thus, the oven heats up evenly, which is rather different from a conventional oven. ◆ Thanks to Convection Oven - COOKING HAS NEVER BEEN EASIER ! ◆ This book provides you with a great variety of delicious recipes that you can prepare. It further includes and discusses:· How to use a convection oven· Its advantages in comparison with other types of ovens· Recipes for appetizers, snacks, breakfasts, lunches, and dinners· Vegetarian and non-vegetarian recipes· Mouth-watering desserts Convection ovens make life easier as they:· Cook food evenly· Cook in a short time period· Enable you to cook more than one dish at a time· Have a temperature adjustment option· Can make food pretty crispy! If you want your clients to enjoy cooking with convection oven then do not hesitate! ● Buy Now to get started ●