MANGO - Contrast denim miniskirt medium blue - S - Women
Committed Collection, Denim style cotton fabric, Short design, Straight design, High waist, Loops, Five pockets, Contrasting panels, Frayed finish, Button up, The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.