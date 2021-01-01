Written by Katie Quinn, Co-Founder & CEO of Kona Tanning Company, and 3-Time Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Bronzer. Airbrush tanning has become tremendously popular, and that isn't going to change any time soon! Spray tanners are worldwide - and there are tons of stories of successful spray tanning businesses in almost every city. So what will set you apart from the competition? Having an edge! Many spray tanners stop their training once they have captured the basics of applying a spray tan. The trend in tanning today is toward taking spray tans to the next level, not just in the experience, but also in the results. "Airbrush abs" is a huge request from nearly every client, and while it's exciting to share in the passion of sunless beauty, it can present a problem for the artist, who needs to become more familiar with stylized, cutting-edge anatomy. By studying Contouring for Airbrush Spray Tanning, you'll start recognizing the correct placement of muscle groups, understanding the muscles and their flow, allowing you to extend and sharpen a craft that's unique to your individual artistry and talents. Whether the look being sought after is that of a slender high fashion model, or a dramatically defined fitness competitor, you'll be able to pull out these looks and increase / soften the drama, all utilizing just your airbrush tanning equipment. After all, we all have the muscles, they just might be covered up by a little bit of body fat. With Contouring for Airbrush Spray Tanning, you'll be able to offer MORE than a basic spray tan - you'll be able to offer masterpieces!