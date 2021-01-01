From safety 1st
Safety 1st Continuum 3-in-1 Car Seat, Wind Chime
Extended Use 3-in-1 Car Seat: Rear-facing 5-40 pounds, Forward-facing harness 22-50 pounds, and Belt-positioning 40-80 pounds Side Impact Protection Harness holders: with the harness held back, it's easy to get your child in and out of the seat Grow-with-baby pillow for a comfortable ride Quick Fit Harness for easy adjustment of both harness and headrest in one simple step 3-position recline, machine washable and dryer safe seat pad, and 1 removable, dishwasher-safe cup holderTakes up less space in the back seat, for up to 7 inches of extra room in the front