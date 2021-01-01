Alden Design Contemporary Wooden End Table with 3 Storage Drawers, White

This side table is made of high quality and sturdy materials, guaranteeing that it will last a long time. It has been constructed with a water-resistant smooth finish to make it simple to clean. This contemporary end table features 3 drawers that provide ample storage space for all your living room clutter. This is the perfect piece to help you keep organized and bring a sense of style to your space. The elegant drawer pulls brighten up this accent piece and will help tie together the room. The end table with storage is perfect for any living room, bedroom, home office, dining room, etc.