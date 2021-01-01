From willow row
WILLOW ROW Contemporary Round Silver Aluminum Raised Edge Accent Table - 21.88"H x 13.19"L x 13.19"W at Nordstrom Rack
Useful and elegant, side tables are more than just a place to throw your mail or place a lamp. Use it as an accent piece in the living room, library, bedroom, waiting areas, or hallways of you home. Spice up your decoration with this silver aluminum side table that can be arranged in your entryway, lobby, bedroom, kitchen, or reading room. It is ideal to display a small planter or ornament on top to complete its contemporary look. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Maximum weight limit is 50 lbs. Made in India. Contemporary design. Designed with a contemporary inspired style for a sophisticated look. An accent furniture that features a side table constructed of solid and shiny aluminum. An accent table featuring a striking, shiny silver finish that suits any contemporary home interior. Flaunts a round table top with raised edges and long tripod base. Each item measures 21.88" x 13.19" x 13.19", and weights 6.59 lbs. Features an elongated curved tripod base and round tray like surface. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Aluminum table top is mounted on unique welded tripod base. . Color: silver. 13.19" x 13.19" x 21.88" . Imported Wipe clean with a dry cloth