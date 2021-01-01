This is our new set of four PVC leather chairs. With simple and elegant design, our chairs are compatible with your home, restaurant, company etc. High-quality PVC leather combining with durable steel frame ensures a longer service life. The sleek metal legs accompanied by nice foot pads make these chairs more stable and safer. Don't hesitate to buy one! Take them to your home now and enjoy the comfort of indoor life. Goplus Set of 4 Contemporary/Modern Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | OGY02499