Dine outdoors in this comfortable metal patio chair for your deck, restaurant or hospitality business. This chair features a modern curved slat style back to keep you comfortable and a textured seat for safe seating. The lightweight design of this chair makes it a breeze to move and allows it to easily stack for storage while cross braces provide extra stability. The protective plastic feet prevent damage to flooring. The frame is designed for all-weather use making it a great option for indoor and outdoor settings. For longevity, care should be taken to protect from long periods of wet weather. Pair this chair with a glass or metal patio table to complete your setting. Flash Furniture Contemporary/Modern Dining Arm Chair (Metal Frame) in Black | 889142062288