Contemporary Modern Bedside Table Lamp, Set of 2 - Black Vintage

The Haitral Contemporary Bed Lamp is the most unique designed lamp that can create an industrial scenery to a room. It is constructed of high-quality metal frame and base that provides a sturdy and industrial feel and look to a room. The lamp shade presents a beautiful soft glare while the black metal base provides stability making this lamp very beautiful to look at and durable. The design presents a vintage lamp design, adding features and touches of contemporary. The Haitral lamp can only be equipped with standard E26 light bulbs. The lamp can offer a smooth, comforting, and relaxed feeling to a house the second it is turned on. It is a great stylish gift that customers would love! This Lamp has a very unique lamp base that has unique curves and edges. The stand has overlapping round design that creates a beautiful illusion for customers. Its beautiful features along with the UL safety feature make this lamp a beautiful and safe lamp to have around kids and family. Excellent Versatility: The Haitral Black Lamp is a versatile lamp that be used at any occasion. Its unique look will wow customers in a heartbeat. The lamp offers a smooth and comforting feeling for customers who seek stylish lamp that will help change the feeling of their rooms. Stylish Design: The Industrial Black Table Lamp Set is designed for a modern and industrial feel and look. The unique black frame and base light creates a beautiful touch to a room. A flip switch on the wooden frame makes it easy to turn ON/OFF. It is the perfect decor for a beautiful modern house. Place on a desk or bedside table for a modest, refined look in fashion lighting. Perfect Size and Save Space: The Haitral Contemporary Bed Lamp is the perfect size lamp that will present modern accents to a room. The lamp stands 16. 2" x 5. 5" x 4. 6" it also has a power cord length of 54 inches for easy access and designed with a metal base and fabric lamp shade that is suitable for any room. It is a small lamp that punches a lot of light, able to brighten up a room by itself. Stylish Design: The Contemporary Bed Lamp is designed to gives customers a modern taste to their room. It is use of high-quality black metal create a modern physique and touch. A flip switch on the black frame makes it easy to turn ON/OFF. It is the perfect decor for a beautiful modern house. This piece of decoration can help people explore the feeling of the modem house feeling. High Quality Material: The Haitral Contemporary Black Bed Lamp is constructed of high quality designed to have a longer life time and to expose a modern touch to ones house. The black and white contrast creates a modern feel to a house and is perfectly fitting for those who love modern designed lamps. The black metal for the body is corrosion free and anti-rust. The fabric shade presents a soft and beautiful glare. Versatility: The Haitral Contemporary Black Bed Lamp is a versatile lamp that be placed in any environment one desires. The lamp can offer a smooth, comforting, and relaxed feeling to a house the second it is turned on. It is a great stylish gift that customers would love! The Haitral lamp can only be equipped with standard E26 light bulbs. Customers can customize the lighting of the lamp based on the color light bulb they choose. Safe & Easy to Use: The Cord, Socket and Plug of Haitral bedside table lamp are UL listed. By being UL listed, this lamp is nationally recognized for its standard of safety. This Nightstand lamp comes with flip ON/OFF switch control, easy to install and use.