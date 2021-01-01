From evelyn&zoe
Evelyn&Zoe Contemporary Metal Side Table with Faux Marble Top
Hand-finished in a blackened bronze finish that is a deep dark brown that is nearly black to the eye. Table Dimensions: 22" H x 20" L x 20" W. Weight capacity can support up to 20 LBS. Premium materials have been used making this side table. The base is made from steel while the table top is made from faux marble. Features versatile design, this table is inspired by contemporary modern designers. Made from high quality construction, and avoiding inexpensive materials results in a heirloom quality piece of furniture for half the price. It's perfect for your living room, bedroom, home office, den, parlor or basement and can also be used as an end table, bedroom table, nightstand table, kid's room table, living room table, dining room table, sofa table, office table, task table, or dorm room table. Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary table, clean line table, mid-century modern table, modern design table, urban modern table, transitional table, modern farmhouse table, industrial table, minimalist table, Scandinavian table, traditional table, Hollywood Glam table, Coastal table, Hollywood Regency table, eclectic table, modern country table, Art Deco table, Asian Zen table, Feng Shui table, chic table. Features easy assembly. All tools included with step-by-step instructions provided for full furniture set-up. Hand crafted blackened bronze finish is applied to the steel frame. Faux marble top. Clean with a soft, dry cloth; no harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials.