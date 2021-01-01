Set of 3 Contemporary Metal Planters Teal - Olivia & May

Leverage on the variation in pot depth and stand height of this 3-in-1 set of teal-colored indoor plant holders for contemporary interior designing. The brightness of its color can complement lively color palettes, bold patterns, and tactile textures. The solid construction of both X-shaped stands and no-drainage hole pots are made of iron to add vibrance to a corner of your living space. Planter heights are 12", 14", and 18". Use as plant holders or corner accent pieces in retro or bohemian-themed interiors. Feature rubber stoppers beneath each foot to prevent scuffing and sliding. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Made in India. Pots have no drainage holes. Set includes 3 plant stands. Contemporary design. This item comes shipped in one carton.