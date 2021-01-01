From evelyn&zoe
Evelyn&Zoe Contemporary Metal Floor Lamp with Boom Arm
Advertisement
Compatible with smart light bulbs such as Philips Hue, LIFX, IOTTY, TP-Link, Texsens, Flux, Samsung SmartThings, WiZ, and C by GE. Bulb is not included.Uses an E26 base bulb with a max wattage of 100 watts. E26 is considered the standard, basic light bulb. And the lamp is compatible with energy efficient LED bulbs effectively putting out much more light per watt.Ideal use for a living room lamp, decor lamp, study room lamp, home office room lamp, dining room lamp, reading lamp, office lamp, task floor lamp, floor lamp, dorm room lamp, bedroom lamp, etc.Premium materials have been used making this lamp: glass in the shade, steel in the frame and base, UL certified wiring components. And the finishes are hand done: the brass finish is a rich brushed brass finish, the blackened bronze finish is a deep dark brown that is nearly black to the eye, and the nickel is a brushed nickel giving the lamp a silver sheen.Features versatile design, chic design inspired by mid-century modern and industrial designers, it can easily transform into a contemporary lamp, clean line lamp, mid-century modern lamp, modern design lamp, urban modern lamp, transitional lamp, modern farmhouse lamp, industrial lamp, minimalist lamp, Scandinavian lamp, traditional lamp, Hollywood Glam Lamp, Coastal lamp, Hollywood Regency lamp, eclectic lamp, modern country lamp, Art Deco lamp, Asian Zen lamp, Feng Shui lamp, chic lamp.Handcrafted in antique brass finish, this lamp adds refinement to any space.The shade is made from glass.Rated for one 100W incandescent bulb; 9W LED bulb, 23W fluorescent (CFL) bulb, or 9W self-ballasted LED bulb. E26-base bulb.Includes an 8 ft. cord.Clean with a soft, dry cloth; no harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning materials.