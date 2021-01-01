Contemporary Low Profile Revolving 8 Jar Spice Jar & Rack Set

A classy contemporary style spice rack that won’t consume precious space in the kitchen. The low profile design herb and seasoning organizer allows you to fit it inside a cabinet while the compact size takes little room on the counter giving you more space to layout your collection of frequently used kitchen tools and ingredients. Turn the center knob of this convenient spice rack to have full access to your collection of herbs at every angle. The set comes complete with 8 empty jars, so you have plenty to cover the basics and keep your essential seasonings right at your fingertips. From rosemary, cumin, to salt and pepper, all of the spice jars do not come pre-filled so you can load it up with whatever you want.