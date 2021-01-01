22" x 5" Contemporary Iron/Glass Five Light Candle Holder Black - Olivia & May

Delight your guests and make any occasion extra special by adding a lighted or flameless candle to this candle holder centerpiece. Made with a sturdy base, it is perfect for creating an elegant atmosphere at your table top or mantel. This candle holder is ideal for architectural design set-ups that play with shapes like art deco, modern industrial, and contemporary interiors. Designed with black rubber stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. This metal and glass candle holder accommodates 5 votive candles. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use. Made in India. Contemporary design.