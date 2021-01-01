From momeni
Momeni Contempo Grey 6 ft. x 6 ft. Round Indoor Area Rug
The Momeni 6 ft. x 6 ft. Area Rug will provide warmth and charm to any room. This round rug has a modern style, offering a trendy addition to your current decor. It has a 100% wool design, which insulates heat and can keep your feet warm during the winter months. With materials known to have low VOC emissions, it will be a safe option for your home. It is elegantly designed with an abstract pattern, making it a perfect statement piece for your living space. This round rug is designed with elements of gray, helping to create a beautiful ambiance. With a plush pile, it will give a luxe appearance to your flooring. Color: Grey.