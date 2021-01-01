From melissa & doug
Melissa & Doug Construction Vehicles 4-in-1 Wooden Jigsaw Puzzles (48 pcs)
Four wooden jigsaw puzzles: a cement mixer, a bulldozer, a dump truck and an excavator12-piece puzzlesSturdy wooden storage box that doubles as a puzzle boardGreat for travel; promotes fine motor skills and hand-eye coordinationAges 3+About Melissa & Doug Melissa & Doug toys are designed to nurture childhood wonder. From classic wooden toys to inventive crafts, pretend play, and games, Melissa & Doug products inspire creativity and imagination in children throughout the world. The thoughtfully designed toys spark free play that?s full of joy and rich with learning. Since the company?s founding more than 25 years ago, Melissa & Doug has consistently delivered innovative products with a commitment to uncompromising quality, safety, service, and value. Because high-quality playthings should be accessible to all, Melissa & Doug strives to share its passion for play with kids everywhere.Countless Ways to Play We make toys and other products that offer #CountlessWaysToPlay. We believe the best playthings are often simple concepts that inspire children to come up with their own twists. With everything we create, we hope to encourage: ? FREE PLAY ? CREATIVITY ? IMAGINATION ? LEARNING ? DISCOVERY