York Wallcoverings Construction Blueprint Spray and Stick Wallpaper (Covers 56 sq. ft.), Neutral On White

Playtime inspires creativity and new ideas in A Perfect World by York Wallcoverings, bringing the art of imagination to life through playful wallpaper designs. Manufactured on SureStrip, a unique high-performance substrate, this ultra-easily removable wallpaper is guaranteed easy to install and easy to remove; simply use water to activate. Depicting excavators, backhoes and dump trucks etched on graph paper, create the perfect play z1-with Construction Blueprint Wallpaper. Color: Neutral On White.