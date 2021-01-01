From sonneman lighting
Constellation Ursa Minor Chandelier by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Nickel - (2155.13C)
The Constellation Ursa Minor Chandelier by Sonneman is an entirely unique lighting experience inspired by the vast and chaotic cosmos. Its preconfigured linear frame (supported by two low-profile canopies) features a series of intersecting Satin Nickel rods joined and accented by small Acrylic shades. Each shade contains a pair of dimmable integrated LEDs, which radiate through the acrylic and off the metal for an ethereal, shimmering ambiance. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel