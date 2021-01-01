From sonneman lighting

Constellation Ursa Minor Chandelier by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Nickel - (2155.13C)

$6,080.00 on sale
($7,600.00 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at ylighting

Description

The Constellation Ursa Minor Chandelier by Sonneman is an entirely unique lighting experience inspired by the vast and chaotic cosmos. Its preconfigured linear frame (supported by two low-profile canopies) features a series of intersecting Satin Nickel rods joined and accented by small Acrylic shades. Each shade contains a pair of dimmable integrated LEDs, which radiate through the acrylic and off the metal for an ethereal, shimmering ambiance. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Satin Nickel

