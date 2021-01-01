Lele Sadoughi Constellation Button Earrings in Metallic Silver. Lele Sadoughi Constellation Button Earrings in Metallic Silver. Clear resin stud earrings. Post back closure. Rainbow crystal accents. Surgical steel post. Measures approx 1.25 in diameter. Imported. LELE-WL118. LS1052RA. Lisa Lele Sadoughi launched her eponymous jewelry collection in 2012, with a tremendously successful category expansion consisting of jeweled headbands, sunglasses, bags, and home decor. Her vivid and personality-packed designs, including her signature handmade acetate floral earrings, are maximal, colorful and unabashedly feminine.