Constellation Andromeda Round LED Tall Pendant Light by SONNEMAN Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Satin Nickel - (2161.13W-T)

Reimagine how beautiful your kitchen island or dining room space could be with the Constellation Andromeda Round LED Tall Pendant. Crafted with a rich stain nickel finish, this overhead pendant light epitomized modern beauty. Thanks to the compact size and round design, this modern light fixture will fill your space with warm, ambient light. This fixture comes with one remote driver. Make your cooking and dining experience more memorable with this overhead pendant light. Robert Sonneman founded SONNEMAN - A Way of Light in 2003, after many years as a successful lighting designer. The modern, clean lines of the SONNEMAN lighting collection are indicative of the founder's goal: to build products of simplicity and clarity of purpose. From clean-lined wall sconces to stunningly beautiful and complex LED suspension systems, SONNEMAN continues as a creative force in modern lighting. Color: White.