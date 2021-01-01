From oggetti luce
Constella Small Pendant Light by Oggetti Luce - Color: Brown - Finish: Bronze - (02-CON/S/BR/E)
The Constella Small Pendant Light from Oggetti Luce is a tasteful, enchanting piece handmade in the Philippines with local woods. A range of familiar and sharp geometric shapes adorn the body, forming a spherical silhouette that immediately becomes the center of attention. Hollowed out, a single lamp rests in the center, spreading a bright, full glow that plays with the natural wood. The illumination softly diffuses, creating a warm ambiance in the space as eye-catching as the fixture itself. Originally the owners of a boutique shop in Miami, Robert and Nancy Frehling have run the home furnishings business Oggetti for over forty years, now joined by their son, Gregory. Oggetti collaborates with top designers to create eclectic products demonstrating the family's love of modernism, incorporating excellent craftsmanship and high quality materials from around the globe. With designs like the Coprimacchia Cocktail Table, hand-carved from Uliano Marble (found in one cave in the mountains of Carrara, Italy), their products demonstrate good taste and an appreciation for global trends. Shape: Round. Color: Brown. Finish: Dark Bronze