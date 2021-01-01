Console Table Sofa Table with 2 Drawers and Bottom Shelf,Accent Console Table Sofa Table for Living Room,Easy Assemble Sideboard Table for Hallway,Entryway,Antique Navy

Description TREXM Sideboard Table with 2 Drawers and Bottom Shelf, Entryway Accent Sofa Table (White) Features: 1. Compact and streamlined silhouette with geometric accents adds elegant and simplistic charm to your living room or dining room; manufactured for fast assembly only requiring side and bottom board attachment 2. This buffet table is expertly smoothed, lacquered and polished wood frame constructed with 100% high-grade solid wood for a heightened durability that will last over time 3. Entryway table for storage and displaying décor complete with a spacious bottom shelf and two upper storage drawers with seamless iron knobs that can flip out 4. Hallway table with drawers is specialized design featuring crafted oriental inspired trending side cut-out design accents adding a unique and polished look 5. Finished and sealed in a rich slate lacquer to add a conservative splash of color to your living space; manufactured for fast assembly Dimensions & Weight: Overall Dimension: 36"L x 14"W x 30"H Detail Dimension: Please refer to the image. Package Dimension: 39"L x 16"W x 15"H Overall Weight: 30LBS Package Weight: 36.7LBS Weight Capacity Top shelf: 144LBS Bottom shelf: 56LBS Drawer: 11LBS Specifications: Product Name: Console Table Material: Solid wood frame and legs MDF panels Thickness Top shelf: 18mm Bottom shelf: 60mm Finish: Distressed Finish Color: White / Espresso / Antique Navy Assembly Required: 20min Package Number: 1 Country of Origin: Vietnam Product Warranty: Six months warranty