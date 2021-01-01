Console Table Sofa Table For Living Room With 2 Drawers And 1 Shelf

If you want to bring the retro atmosphere to your living area, this classic simple style console table is the best choice! The multifunctional design is to meet your variety of needs. Crafted with solid pine wood and high-quality MDF, it comes complete with two drawers and one shelf to hold your daily necessities and keep them away from your eyes. The simple metal handles of drawers add more vintage atmosphere. This table is suitable for living room, bed room, stairs area, and next to sofa.Highlights[Simple and Classic Style]Our console table that is retro design, simple and classic, it brings vintage atmosphere to your living area. You can use it as a commodity table to support compact umbrellas and daily essentials. You can also use it as a sofa table to store books or magazines in hallway, entryway, bedroom, living room.[Selected Material]Made of high-quality Acacia wood and the MDF boards can ensure durability, balance and large weight capacity, can up to 100lbs. The weight capacity of per top drawer is up to 30lbs .[Meet Various Storage Needs]This vintage console table is functional designed to meet storage demands. There are two drawers and a shelf to provide large storage space for your files, sundries and daily necessities and keep organized.[Easy Assembly]Our console table shipped with easy-to-follow and detailed instructions, all of the hardware and pieces were labeled perfectly and easy to assemble. The warranty of this product is 1 year. Color: Navy Blue