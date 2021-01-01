Conshohocken Nightstand in Platinum
Description
Product Details : 2 Drw Size: 14"L x 13"W x 5"H (353 x 320 x 137mm) : Drawer: GLIDE Center Metal (Kenlin, 2/3 Ext), DT French Back Only, Hdw: Nickel Metal Handle : NO Hidden Drw, NO Felt-Lined : Leg Size: 3.5"L x 0.6"W x 5.1"H (89 x 15 x 130mm)Features:Materials: Wood (Solid Pine), Wood Veneer (Gum), MDF, PB, PlyProduct Size : 22" x 16" x 24"HAssembly Required : YesColor: PlatinumFrame Material: WoodFrame Material Details: Wood (Solid Pine), Wood Veneer (Gum), MDF, PB, PlyFrame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Felt Lined Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Dovetail Joints: Doors Included: YesNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: WoodRemovable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Cable Management: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Metallic: PlatinumFloating Shelf: NoDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoBuilt-in Outlets: NoSet: NoSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoBS 5852 Certified: BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCPSIA Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: SOFFA Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24Overall Width - Side to Side: 22Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16Overall Product Weight: 28Legs: YesLeg Height - Top to Bottom: Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight