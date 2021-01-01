Conroy Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory/Gray Area Rug
Description
Features:Global,BohoSoft, NeutralSouthwesternMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100 % Wool PileConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8', Rectangle 9' x 12', Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 10' x 14', Rectangle 2'3" x 4', Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 11' x 15'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Round 6', Round 4', Round 8'): RoundRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8', Runner 2'3" x 10', Runner 2'3" x 12', Runner 2'3" x 14'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 6', Square 8', Square 4'): SquarePrimary Color: Ivory/GrayPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyGender: NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoIs this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: Green Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: Grade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Pile Height: 0.43Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 16Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 32Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 43Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 8'): 27Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'