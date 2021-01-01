From victorinox
Victorinox Connex Frequent Flyer Hardside Carry-On Spinner Olive - Victorinox Hardside Carry-On
The Victorinox Connex collection sets a new level of quality within its class. State of the art components combined with the most modern features and made of the highest quality materials makes it a must have product for leisure travelers. Available in 100% pure Makrolon polycarbonate or extremely durable textiles, the new collection offers the perfect hard or softside case for every taste including a linear, lightweight design for optimized packing space. 100 Pure Makrolon Polycarbonate. Swiss Engineered, lightweight 3-stop dual-trolley handle system. Large 60mm dual caster Hinomoto wheels with Lisof silent tires (manufactured by Mitsubishi which ride easily over any surface while offering 360 degree maneuverability and are recessed to maximize case size and packing capacity. Hidden ID tray in handle bezel slides up to reveal USB port, pen and SIM card replacement tool. Integrated USB cable connects exterior USB port to zippered interior hanging side pocket where a power pack (not included can be stored. Flush-mounted, self-repairing YKK RC coil-zippers. Recessed Travel Sentry Approved combination lock allows TSA officers to open the lock without destroying it, and relock it after inspection. Expandable to increase packing capacity. X-shaped compression straps on interior hold belongings in place while in transit. Zippered divider wall stretches for easy packing and features a large zippered mesh pocket.