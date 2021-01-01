Cree Lighting Connected Max Smart LED Bulb A21 100W Tunable White + Color Changing, Works with Alexa and Google Home, No Hub Required, Bluetooth + WiFi, 1pk

LIGHT TO LIVE, WORK, RELAX, AND PLAY - Turn on, off or dim your favorite shade of white light for everyday use or get the party started with millions of colors via app or voice assistant (not compatible with standard dimmer switches) FOLLOW THE SUN - Automate your lights to gradually shift throughout the day to mimic natural sunlight, which can improve your mood, well-being & productivity GUARANTEED PAIRING, NO HUB NEEDED - WiFi + Bluetooth makes pairing simple and easy. Guided setup takes you step-by-step to create the perfect smart home for you VOICE CONTROL: Works with Alexa and Google Assistant devices for complete voice control. HIGH BRIGHTNESS: 1600 lumens A21 BULB – good for indoors or covered outdoor fixtures for where you want the most light, Weight: 0.4 Pounds, Manufacturer: Cree Lighting