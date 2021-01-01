From kaemingk
Connect 24V LED Starter Kit - Transformer Controller and 2 Sets of Christmas Lights - Warm Clear
LED's Connect 24V the new flexible lighting system After purchasing this kit you will be able to put your own set together. The extension modules are sold individually and are available in several variations. With this starter kit you will be able to connect up to 2000 lights. This starter kit includes: (1) transformer (1) controller and (2) sets of 96 Christmas lights Product Features: Color: warm clear bulbs / black wire "Warm clear" also known as "warm white" has a natural warm glow similar to candlelight Number of strings included: 2 Number of bulbs on each string: 96 Bulb size: micro rice Spacing between each bulb: 2" Lighted length of one strand: 16.5' Total length of one strand: 17.3' 5" lead cord 5" tail cord Additional Product Features: Runs on the included transformer - class 2 indoor/outdoor power adaptor Control box features 8 different functions including: combination in waves sequential slo glo chasing/flash slow fade twinkle/flash and steady on Push button function control Durable non-replaceable plastic bulbs Cool to the touch UL listed for indoor/outdoor use