Easily revitalize the look of any room in the house with this Congdon 3 - Light Drum Pendant. The traditional drum style gets a fresh twist with a layered shade effect. An outer cage of delicate circles surrounds a smaller inner shade of seeded glass for a dreamy and glamourous effect. The bronze finish adds extra elegance with a slightly vintage touch that will look on-trend for years to come. A beautiful focal point for any room, this Congdon 3 - Light Drum Pendant looks great above dining tables, in bedrooms, or anywhere that needs a refined upgrade.