HOURGLASS Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick - Red 0 - Red 0 (true red)

Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick - Red 0 - HOURGLASS Confession Lipstick Red 0 is a100% vegan red lipstick formulated with the brand's patent-pending replacement for carmine. Benefits Formulated with HOURGLASS' animal-friendly carmine replacement: Red 0 Delivers creamy, saturated, long-wearing color with a satin finish Won't smudge or feather Special-edition red applicator adorned with a beetle can be used with the full collection of Confession lipstick refills Ultra-slim applicator provides control for precise definition 100% vegan and cruelty-free Formulated Without Parabens Gluten Phthalates Silicone D5 Talc Triclosan Mineral Oil - Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick - Red 0