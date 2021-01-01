Confer Black Dining Side Chair Vinyl Set of 4 EEI-3324-BLK

Modern dining chairUpholstered in faux leatherDense foam padding for comfortRubberwood and pine frameSolid rubberwood legsNon-marking foot capsAssembly required.Endow your dining room with vintage glamour style Confer Button Tufted Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Side Chair set. Confer Dining Accent Chair luxuriously combines dense foam padding with fine faux leather upholstery for a singular piece of comfortable elegance. Fashioned with eight tufted buttons and supported by a solidly constructed wood frame and stained hardwood legs, Confer Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Side Chair is a richly designed piece that blankets your dining experience in a layer of magnificence. Set Includes: Four - Confer Side Chair