Conduit Light Gray Beige 5 Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Dining Set EEI-3894-LGR-BEI-SET

Modern Outdoor Patio Dining CollectionPowder-Coated Aluminum FrameSynthetic PE Rattan WeaveAll-Weather Cushion CoverWater and UV ResistantNon-Marking Foot PadsTempered Glass Table TopAssembly Required.Refresh your alfresco space with the Conduit Outdoor Patio Dining Collection. Bringing transitional style with contemporary modern flair to any outdoor area, Conduit features a powder-coated aluminum frame wrapped in synthetic UV-resistant wicker rattan. Foam padded cushion and waterproof cover offer a comfortable seat while dining or entertaining. All-weather and long lasting, this versatile outdoor Collection creates a serene setting for your morning tea, sunny lunch, sunset cocktail, and everything in between. Set Includes: Four - Conduit Outdoor Dining Armchair Four - Convene Dining Armchair Cushions One - Conduit 70" Outdoor Dining Table