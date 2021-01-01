From symple stuff
Condon Vegetable Peeler
Features:Material: Nova zincEasy to useHorizontal alignmentProduct Type: PeelerWhat's Included: 1 PeelerNumber of Pieces Included: 1Color: SilverPrimary Material: MetalBlade / Cutting Material: MetalHandheld or Countertop: HandheldManual or Electric: ManualPower Source Type: Batteries Included: Wattage: Food Compatibility: VegetableCountry of Origin: ChinaPFOA Free: Spefications:GreenSpec: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: NoUSDA Compliant: SCS Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: FDA Approved: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: CE Certified: FIRA Certified: cUL Listed: OSHA Compliant: NSF Certified: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 9.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 3.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.12Overall Product Weight: 0.25Assembly:Warranty: