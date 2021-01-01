From kirkland's
Concrete Table and Stools 5-pc. Dining Set
Give your kitchen or dining room a new look with this Concrete Table and Stools 5-pc. Dining Set. With its combination of different materials, it will give your space a unique touch that is both natural and industrial! Dining set includes one (1) table and four (4) stools Table measures 48L x 38W x 30.5H in. Each stool measures 15L x 15W x 18H in. Table crafted of wood and concrete Stools crafted of wood with twisted, natural seagrass seats Brown wood finish Gray tabletop finish Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .