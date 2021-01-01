L'Objet Concorde 4-Piece Stripe Linen Sateen Napkin Set

Concorde is a bold and graphic print for napkins and two sizes of tablecloths, available in four colour combinations. It provides an opportunity to play with the signature colors of the linen range as a complimentary and contrasting accent. 100% linen woven and finished by hand in Portugal. The linen is washed to bring a softness that adds to the textiles natural tactility. Set of 4 Linen sateen Machine wash Made in Portugal SIZING 20"W x 20"L. Gifts - Serveware > L'objet > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'Objet.