Concha Chair by Innit Designs - Color: Pink - Finish: Matte - (i06-02-12)

The Concha Chair is multifunctional and can serve as a stacking dining chair or guest chair for your living room, office, or outdoor patio. Its flexible vinyl cord seat makes it comfortable without needing a cushion. Concha is weather-proof, breathable, easy to clean, and available in a variety of color combinations. A great, modern design that can be used for commercial or residential applications. All materials used in construction of the Innit Rocker are sourced in Canada and seating is woven in Toronto and Los Angeles and paired with weather resistant, galvanized and powder coated steel frames. Woven vinyl is phthalate free and treated to resist UV rays. Sit back, relax and sink in. Innit offers up modern, Mexican-inspired woven seating for indoors and out. Supremely comfortable, durable and sourced and made in North America, Innit was founded by Paul Yacht who started working in design in Toronto's film industry as a set decorator. In 2002, a slowed industry gave him the push to move to Puerto Escondido, Mexico to follow a lifelong dream of learning how to surf and living easy on the beach. He opened a small bookstore/surf-shop/bar/cinema on this surf-beach and used chairs similar to Innit's signature chairs as the cinema seating. These chairs would ultimately inspire the Innit Collection of indoor/outdoor chairs and rockers. The decision to use these types of chairs for cinema seating was obvious. They are cool, comfortable, unique and easy to keep clean. After receiving inquiries about the chairs from guests from all over the world, Yacht decided to perfect the designs, polish them up and export them to Canada and the USA. And that was the beginning of Innit: comfortable, casual, durable and stylish Mexican-inspired designs. All Innit pieces are suitable for high-heat and extremely cold exteriors, so you can use them indoors or out. Steel frames are galvanized and then polyester powder coated to resist rust. Vinyl is phthalate free and treated to resist UV rays. And those siesta-inducing woven seats are woven in Toronto and Los Angeles. Get Innit. Color: Pink. Finish: Powder coated