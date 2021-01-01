Nourison Concerto Ivory/Grey 7 ft. x 10 ft. Abstract Contemporary Area Rug

Create a sense of tranquility with the sophisticated Concerto collection. Its subtle, mineral-inspired colors mirror the beauty of natural stone with a dash of artful elegance. Choose from intriguing abstracts or modern expressions of classic Persian design. Put your home in the vanguard of contemporary decor with this compelling collection of area rugs. Indulgently soft yet durable in a power-loomed blend of 80% polypropylene, 20% polyester. Made in Turkey. A subtle grid creates a linear motif in this modern abstract area rug from the Concerto Collection. Its contemporary allure is finished with a side borders, an intriguingly distressed surface and a thick, luscious pile with cut texture. Power-loomed in soft ivory, quartz grey, and taupe detailing with serged edge for modern simplicity. Color: Ivory/Grey.