Nourison Concerto Beige/Grey 8 ft. x 10 ft. Distressed Rustic Area Rug
Create a sense of tranquility with the sophisticated Nourison Concerto area rug collection. Its subtle, mineral-inspired colors mirror the beauty of natural stone with a dash of artful elegance. Choose from intriguing abstracts or modern expressions of classic Persian design. Put your home in the vanguard of contemporary decor with this compelling collection of area rugs. Indulgently soft yet durable in a power-loomed blend of 80% polypropylene, 20% polyester. Made in Turkey. Abstract design creates an irresistibly textural surface in this sophisticated Concerto area rug. Cool shades of slate grey and sandy beige mingle with alabaster in a beautifully natural palette that mimics the effect of natural stone. Soft, sensual and ideal for rooms ranging from traditional to contemporary. Color: Beige/Grey.