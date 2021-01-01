Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Square Pinhole Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (LD3IF-013090W2)

The Concerto 3.5-Inch LED Square Shower Trim by Contrast Lighting gives a distinctively modern appearance to shower lighting by incorporating a thick, bold trim. Beyond its style, this light trim's finish is also marine-grade, ensuring it maintains its appearance even in high-humidity areas such as showers, steam rooms, and patios. The protection lens reduces glare by 98%. With its moisture-resistant properties, this is a popular light trim for patios with recessed lights. Shape: Square. Color: White. Finish: White