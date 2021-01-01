Concerto 4 Inch LED Square Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Painted - (LD2BC-022780M2)

The Concerto 4-Inch LED Square Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting brings a contemporary aesthetic to user-adjustable lighting trims. Within the base is a swivel that allows 30 degrees of tilt. The powder-coated square frame gives this adjustable trim a sleek, modern aesthetic. This trim provides high quality true color with clean white light without hot spots. A high quality aluminum injected heat sink ensures maximum heat dissipation. This LED adjustable trim is ideal for large living and work spaces that require multiple points of focused light to fully illuminate the room. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black