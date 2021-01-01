Concerto 4 Inch LED Round Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Polished - (LD2AC-153580W2)

Contrast Lighting's Concerto collection showcases a stunning variety of energy-efficient fixtures and the 4-inch LED round trim is another striking example of what the series has to offer. An adjustable 360° swivel with 40° locking tilt offers optimal directional control of brightness, while 50,000 hours of performance operation ensures long-lasting staying power. Make this durable trim a part of your next renovation venture and instantly elevate the look and feel of a living space. Shape: Round. Color: Grey. Finish: Metallic Grey