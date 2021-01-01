Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 15 mm. Fold over clasp with a double push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Seiko Conceptual Quartz Blue Dial Ladies Watch SWR033.