Package Your Items With These Contemporary Metallic Circle Patterned Bags With Soft Ribbon Handles. These Bags Are Available In A Variety Of Sizes And Feature An Embossed Metallic Circle Pattern On The Front And Back With Coordinating Solid-Colored Side Panels. Embossed Surface Is Slightly Raised And Smooth To The Touch. They Are Made Of Sturdy Paper And Come With A White Bottom Insert For Extra Support. Soft Ribbon Handles Are Secured By Simple Knots. Use Them For Retail Product Display, Gifts, And Party Favors.embossed Concentric Circles Euro Totes Are Shipped Flat And Ready To Use. - Black Concentric Circles Eurot - 10-1/4 X 4-3/4 X 12-5/8 - Gusset - 4-3/4 by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.