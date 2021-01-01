From clorox
Clorox 121 oz. Concentrated Germicidal Liquid Bleach Cleaner (3-Pack)
50% more uses for more concentrated cleaning power. Clorox Germicidal Bleach kills 99.9% of germs while it eliminates odors, whitens, disinfects and kills mold and mildew on a variety of surfaces. Suitable for food-contact surfaces, this disinfecting bleach kills salmonella, E. coli and listeria and its EPA-registered to kill 63 organisms, including multiple strains of MRSA, Norovirus and 5 strains of influenza. Clorox Germicidal Bleach kills Clostridium difficile spores in 5-minutes on hard, nonporous surfaces when used as directed. Formulated for 50% more uses, Americas #1 bleach is more concentrated and has more whitening and disinfecting power versus the previous Clorox Germicidal Bleach3. Plus, it has more cleaning per drop compared to the previous Clorox Germicidal Bleach3, so you can disinfect your way to clean. A little goes a long way with Clorox Germicidal Bleach.