From kirkland's
Concave Acacia 7-pc. Salad Bowl Set, 10 in.
Advertisement
Serve up your favorite fresh salads with this Concave Acacia 7-pc. Salad Bowl Set. Its beautiful, simple style will give your table a warm, natural touch! Set includes one (1) serving bowl, four (4) salad bowls, and two (2) serving utensils Serving bowl measures 4H x 10 in. in diameter Crafted of environmentally friendly acacia wood Natural wood finish Concave bowl design Hand-crafted Food safe Care: Hand wash. Not dishwasher or microwave safe. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.