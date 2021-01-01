From inspired by grace designs
Con Dios Todo Es Posible Shirt Christian Spanish Espanol Tee Tote Bag
This classic, distressed, vintage Christian tshirt is the perfect gift for Christians, believers, and Christ followers. Be a bold follower of Jesus by using this gift of God's love. Cute womens small group workout shirt. Inspired by Bible Scripture and will be a great gift for Christian women, Christian moms, Jesus shirt. Cool Christian girl, bible study, Sunday school, church youth group, missionaries worship leaders. Holy Spirit come light shine Christmas fall y'all. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.